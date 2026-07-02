VESSEL REVIEW | Olivijn – Dutch owner's multi-purpose cargo ship for European shortsea trade
The Holland Shipyards Group recently handed over a new multi-purpose vessel to Dutch shortsea cargo operator De Bock Maritiem.
Olivijn was built by Holland Shipyards to a design by Dutch naval architecture firm Conoship International. She is the final one in a series of three ships to be ordered by De Bock from the same builder.
Slightly larger than her earlier sisters Amadeus Saffier and Amadeus Sardius, Olivijn has an LOA of 89.43 metres (293.4 feet), a beam of 13.2 metres (43.3 feet), a draught of 5.25 metres (17.2 feet), a depth of 7.2 metres (24 feet), a deadweight of 3,800, a gross tonnage of 2,783, and a cargo hold with a total capacity of 5,530 cubic metres (195,300 cubic feet). The shallow draught also permits access to inland ports.
Cargo-carrying versatility coupled with suitability for remote ports
Holland Shipyards said the hold and the tweendeck configuration provide flexibility for a wide range of cargo types, including bulk and project cargo. This setup allows for efficient cargo separation and improved utilisation, enabling the operator to adapt to different trade patterns without compromising efficiency and with reduced risk of cargo damage.
The ship will be able to transport more than one cargo type on a single voyage, which means fewer trips can be made within a given period.
Navigation in open-hatch configuration is possible, allowing the ship to transport irregularly shaped or oversized freight, while a mechanical ventilation system in the hold helps control moisture levels to preserve the quality of certain cargoes such as paper and steel products.
The vessel features an efficient hull form, contributing to reduced fuel consumption and stable sailing behaviour. Combined with an optimised cargo intake and robust onboard systems, this ensures reliable and straightforward day-to-day operations, according to the builder.
Can be outfitted for hydrogen, methanol or electric propulsion
Olivijn also features a modular “future fuel” arrangement built around a diesel-electric propulsion system. The propulsion’s energy source can transition to alternatives such as hydrogen fuel cells, methanol engines or batteries, though the current conventional fuel oil-optimised configuration will still permit navigation within emission control areas throughout Europe.
The propulsion arrangement also includes flap rudders, shaft installations with self-regulating sealing, and a steering system supplied by De Waal.
The Bureau Veritas-classed Olivijn is available for charter under the commercial management of Dutch shipping company Royal Wagenborg.