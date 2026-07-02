VESSEL REVIEW | Olivijn – Dutch owner's multi-purpose cargo ship for European shortsea trade

The Holland Shipyards Group recently handed over a new multi-purpose vessel to Dutch shortsea cargo operator De Bock Maritiem.

Olivijn was built by Holland Shipyards to a design by Dutch naval architecture firm Conoship International. She is the final one in a series of three ships to be ordered by De Bock from the same builder.

Slightly larger than her earlier sisters Amadeus Saffier and Amadeus Sardius, Olivijn has an LOA of 89.43 metres (293.4 feet), a beam of 13.2 metres (43.3 feet), a draught of 5.25 metres (17.2 feet), a depth of 7.2 metres (24 feet), a deadweight of 3,800, a gross tonnage of 2,783, and a cargo hold with a total capacity of 5,530 cubic metres (195,300 cubic feet). The shallow draught also permits access to inland ports.