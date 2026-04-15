VESSEL REVIEW | Snow Flower – Cool Carriers to deploy versatile reefer ship on global routes

Cyprus-based Cool Carriers has taken delivery of a new reefer container vessel built by Japan's Kitanihon Shipbuilding.

The Singapore-registered Snow Flower is the first ship in a new series of container vessels to be ordered by Cool Carriers from the same builder.

Like other ships in the Cool Carriers fleet, the new vessels will be used across trade routes that cover Western Europe, Latin America, Africa, New Zealand, and the United States.