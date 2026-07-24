CMA CGM welcomes new 24,000TEU ship to fleet

CMA CGM has taken delivery of a new container vessel built by China's Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding.
CMA CGM Pantheon belongs to the same series as CMA CGM Seine, which was handed over in 2024 following completion at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding.
The Bureau Veritas-classed newbuild has an LOA of 399 metres, a beam of 61.3 metres, a deadweight of 231,875, and a total capacity of 24,000 TEUs. Power is provided by a dual-fuel engine that can also run on LNG.
The vessel also features advanced technologies to boost operational performance and energy efficiency. Equipped with an intelligent monitoring system and a full-control system, it achieves automated precision control during berthing, significantly reducing berthing time and enhancing port operations.
Energy efficiency is further improved by applying variable frequency drive technology to the engine room fans and seawater cooling pumps. Meanwhile, a data collection monitoring system will offer real-time tracking and analysis for the main engine, supporting operational optimisation.
CMA CGM Pantheon will be operated between Europe and Asia.