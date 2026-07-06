Dutch firm unveils new shortsea feeder ship design

Dutch naval architecture firm Conoship International recently unveiled a new feeder container vessel design optimised for shortsea navigation.
The design is based on that of an existing 3,800DWT vessel series also developed by Conoship. The company said that the new design was developed in response to market demand for flexible micro-feeder capacity, offering maximum flexibility for different container sizes, efficient port throughput, and excellent fuel economy.
The vessel is designed for regional container routes, smaller port operations, and short-sea logistics where reliability, compact dimensions and fast turnaround times are essential, according to the designer.
The design has an LOA of 99.93 metres and a hatch coverless, fully cellular configuration that eliminates the need for traditional hatch covers over the main cargo hold. It has a maximum intake capacity of 230 TEUs or 113 FEUs.
The power and propulsion system will consist of a diesel-electric configuration featuring four 350kW main generators and two 600kW electric motors, which are connected to a four-bladed fixed-pitch propeller via a gearbox. Conoship said this configuration will yield a calculated fuel consumption of approximately five tonnes of MGO per day at a trial speed of 11 knots.
The architecture of the engine room and vessel layout will allow for the future integration of alternative fuels. The standardised platform has been designed to accommodate modifications for wind-assisted propulsion, battery assistance, carbon capture systems, or alternative fuels such as methanol.
Conoship said that by utilising a standardised basic design, the engineering framework will allow for an optimised construction process with reduced delivery times.
The basic design package is available for licensing from Conoship upon request. The company said this licensing model will provide shipowners with the flexibility to contract the construction of the vessels at their shipyard of choice.