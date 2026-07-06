Dutch firm unveils new shortsea feeder ship design

Dutch naval architecture firm Conoship International recently unveiled a new feeder container vessel design optimised for shortsea navigation.

The design is based on that of an existing 3,800DWT vessel series also developed by Conoship. The company said that the new design was developed in response to market demand for flexible micro-feeder capacity, offering maximum flexibility for different container sizes, efficient port throughput, and excellent fuel economy.

The vessel is designed for regional container routes, smaller port operations, and short-sea logistics where reliability, compact dimensions and fast turnaround times are essential, according to the designer.