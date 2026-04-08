VESSEL REVIEW | Ningyuan Dian Kun – Chinese electric feeder ship fitted with autonomous navigation technology
China's Jiangxi Jiangxin Shipbuilding has handed over a new container vessel fitted with all-electric propulsion.
Ningyuan Dian Kun (宁远电鲲) is owned by Ningbo Ocean Shipping (NBOS). According to Jiangxi Jiangxin Shipbuilding, the ship is the first 10,000DWT electric container vessel to be built and operated in China.
The newbuild has an LOA of 127.8 metres (419.3 feet), a beam of 21.6 metres (70.9 feet), a depth of 10.5 metres (34.4 feet), and a capacity of 740 TEUs. Ten containerised batteries with a combined capacity of 19,000 kWh drive two 875kW permanent magnet motors to propel the ship to speeds of up to 11.5 knots.
Various autonomous systems for enhancing navigation and onboard operations
The batteries can be swapped with fully charged ones when pierside, though charging via a shore power connection is also possible. Solar panels are also fitted to provide additional electrical power for the hotel load.
The ship also features systems for intelligent integration, intelligent engine room operations, and intelligent switching between sailing modes. She can also be employed as an autonomous shipping testbed thanks to the incorporation of systems for autonomous navigation, route planning, collision avoidance, and automatic berthing and unberthing.
First unit in a new feeder ship series
The superstructure has been placed well forward to provide the bridge crew with unobstructed views ahead even when carrying a full load of containers while the bow boasts an aerodynamic design to further improve efficiency.
Ningyuan Dian Kun will be operated as part of NBOS' feeder fleet that serves the Port of Ningbo-Zhoushan in Zhejiang province. Ningyuan Dian Peng, the second ship in the same series, was recently launched and will follow her earlier sister into service within this year.
Construction of the ships was undertaken in compliance with China Classification Society requirements.