VESSEL REVIEW | Ningyuan Dian Kun – Chinese electric feeder ship fitted with autonomous navigation technology

China's Jiangxi Jiangxin Shipbuilding has handed over a new container vessel fitted with all-electric propulsion.

Ningyuan Dian Kun (宁远电鲲) is owned by Ningbo Ocean Shipping (NBOS). According to Jiangxi Jiangxin Shipbuilding, the ship is the first 10,000DWT electric container vessel to be built and operated in China.

The newbuild has an LOA of 127.8 metres (419.3 feet), a beam of 21.6 metres (70.9 feet), a depth of 10.5 metres (34.4 feet), and a capacity of 740 TEUs. Ten containerised batteries with a combined capacity of 19,000 kWh drive two 875kW permanent magnet motors to propel the ship to speeds of up to 11.5 knots.