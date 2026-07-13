China's Ningbo Ocean takes delivery of second electric containership in series

China's Ningbo Ocean Shipping (NBOS) has taken delivery of a new electric container vessel built by Jiangxi Jiangxin Shipbuilding.

Ningyuan Dian Peng (宁远电鹏) is the second ship in a series to be delivered to NBOS. Her earlier sister is Ningyuan Dian Kun (宁远电鲲), which is the first 10,000DWT electric container vessel to be built and operated in China, according to Jiangxi Jiangxin Shipbuilding.

The newbuild has an LOA of 127.8 metres, a beam of 21.6 metres, a depth of 10.5 metres, and a capacity of 740 TEUs. Ten containerised batteries with a combined capacity of 19,000 kWh drive two 875kW permanent magnet motors to propel the ship to speeds of up to 11.5 knots.