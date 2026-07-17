Passenger Vessel News Roundup | July 17 – Chinese electric tour boat delivery, Australian hydrofoil ferry project and more

Deliveries include an electric tour boat for a Chinese operator and a Ro-Pax ferry for a Canadian transport company. A new lifeline ferry for use in the UK has begun undergoing sea trials as construction has begun on a new cruise ship in Italy. Lastly, a New Zealand technology firm is seeking to place new hydrofoil commuter boats into service in Australia's Sydney Harbour.
Chinese shipbuilder Funing Heavy Industry has completed construction of a new electric sightseeing boat that will be operated out of Lujiang County in Anhui province.
Lujiang Reception Hall (鹭江会客厅; Lujiang Hui Keting) has a length of 47.47 metres, a beam of 15 metres, a depth of 3.4 metres, a gross tonnage of 980, and space for up to 300 passengers and 18 crewmembers and service personnel.
Key features include an upper deck with panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows offering a 360-degree view, a top deck that can also serve as a viewing area, and a dynamic lighting system that automatically adjusts brightness.
BC Ferries held a naming ceremony on July 15 in Victoria, British Columbia, for its newest hybrid-electric vessel, Island Sarlequun. The ship recently arrived from Galați, Romania, and is scheduled to serve the route between Nanaimo Harbour and Gabriola Island in the coming weeks following final preparations and crew training.
The name sarlequun, meaning "people at Nanaimo Harbour" in the hul'q'umi'num language, was gifted by the indigenous Snuneymuxw First Nation.
The ferry is the second of four new hybrid-electric vessels expected by the company to enter service over the coming year. BC Ferries stated that the vessel is planned to operate alongside its sister ship, Island Xwsaĺux̌ul, on the aforementioned route.
Piriou Vietnam has begun conducting sea trials of a new ferry ordered by UK-based shipping company the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group (ISSG).
The 75-metre Scillonian IV will replace Scillonian III in March 2027. The latter vessel was acquired by ISSG in 1977 and is currently sailing on her final operational season with the company.
The introduction of Scillonian IV next year will form part of ISSG's £40 million (US$50 million) investment programme, which will ensure modern and resilient passenger and freight services for the islands. The freight vessel Menawethan, which was also built by Piriou Vietnam and delivered to ISSG earlier this year, is the other vessel to be constructed under the same programme.
New Zealand marine transport technology company Vessev has entered into a commercial agreement wherein it will introduce some of its electric hydrofoil passenger vessels in Sydney Harbour in Australia.
Vessev said the service aims to complement existing public transport infrastructure in Sydney Harbour by increasing capacity on waterways without adding significant noise, emissions or shoreline impact.
The vessels to be deployed in the harbour will be 11-metre variants of Vessev's nine-metre electric hydrofoil vessel (pictured). Other examples of the nine-metre vessel will be operated on the Swan River in Perth while some 11-metre variants will enter service in Hobart.
Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has begun construction of a new cruise ship ordered by US-based Carnival Cruise Line.
Carnival Destiny will be the first vessel in a planned series of three cruise ships that Fincantieri will build for Carnival Cruise Line. The ship's delivery is scheduled for the summer of 2029.
Carnival Destiny will feature ocean-view balcony cabins, a lanai deck, and multi-story glass walls. Carnival said that together, these elements will create ocean views from more places on board, bringing the ocean into constant view.