Passenger Vessel News Roundup | July 17 – Chinese electric tour boat delivery, Australian hydrofoil ferry project and more

Chinese shipbuilder Funing Heavy Industry has completed construction of a new electric sightseeing boat that will be operated out of Lujiang County in Anhui province.

Lujiang Reception Hall (鹭江会客厅; Lujiang Hui Keting) has a length of 47.47 metres, a beam of 15 metres, a depth of 3.4 metres, a gross tonnage of 980, and space for up to 300 passengers and 18 crewmembers and service personnel.

Key features include an upper deck with panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows offering a 360-degree view, a top deck that can also serve as a viewing area, and a dynamic lighting system that automatically adjusts brightness.