VESSEL REVIEW | Menawethan – Lifeline freight vessel to serve Isles of Scilly in UK

UK shipping company the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group (ISSG) recently welcomed a new purpose-built freight vessel into service.

The 45- by 11-metre (150- by 36-foot) Menawethan was built to provide a modern freight service for the Isles of Scilly, replacing the 40-plus-year-old vessel Gry Maritha in delivering essential goods and supplies to the Isles of Scilly.

Design work on Menawethan was undertaken by France's Piriou in compliance with Lloyd's Register class requirements. Construction took place at the Vung Tau shipyard of Piriou Vietnam.