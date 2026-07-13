VESSEL REVIEW | Menawethan – Lifeline freight vessel to serve Isles of Scilly in UK
UK shipping company the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group (ISSG) recently welcomed a new purpose-built freight vessel into service.
The 45- by 11-metre (150- by 36-foot) Menawethan was built to provide a modern freight service for the Isles of Scilly, replacing the 40-plus-year-old vessel Gry Maritha in delivering essential goods and supplies to the Isles of Scilly.
Design work on Menawethan was undertaken by France's Piriou in compliance with Lloyd's Register class requirements. Construction took place at the Vung Tau shipyard of Piriou Vietnam.
Enhanced capacities and comfort coupled with suitability for year-round use
ISSG said the vessel features a range of improvements, including a much-enhanced total cargo capacity of 207 tonnes and an improved capacity for perishable, chilled and frozen goods. This means that supplies can be transferred between the mainland and the islands more reliably all year round.
The vessel’s IMO Tier III-compliant propulsion system can deliver a maximum speed of 10 knots. Side thrusters are fitted to provide additional lateral manoeuvrability during berthing/unberthing and navigating in busy harbour waters.
She also has a passenger lounge with accommodation for 12 people. A large crane supplied by MacGregor will help load and unload cargo.
Space is also available on the outer deck for a Palfinger Marine outboard-equipped fast rescue boat, which will be launched and recovered using a dedicated davit also supplied by Palfinger.
Menawethan was designed to ensure enhanced comfort. Tom Sexton, captain of ISSG’s earlier vessel Gry Maritha, said that the wheelhouse and the accommodation were quiet at sea even when sailing at full speed during trials in the South China Sea just off the coast of Vung Tau.
Part of a broader fleet renewable program
Sexton also said that the conning position on the newer vessel’s bridge wing benefitted from improved visibility while the wheelhouse had the controls ergonomically laid out, resulting in an improvement over her predecessor.
All onboard spaces including the wheelhouse are fitted with thermal and fire insulation.
Menawethan was constructed alongside Scillonian IV, ISSG's new passenger vessel, which is scheduled to enter service in 2027. The introduction of these two vessels forms part of ISSG's £40 million (US$50 million) investment programme, which will ensure modern and resilient passenger and freight services for the islands.