Isles of Scilly Steamship lifeline ferry begins final operational season before retirement

The Isles of Scilly Steamship Group's (ISSG) passenger ferry Scillonian III recently departed on her first sailing of her final operational season with ISSG after nearly 50 years of service.

Since being acquired by ISSG, Scillonian III has provided a passenger link between Penzance and the Isles of Scilly, "becoming a much-loved and instantly recognisable part of island life for residents, businesses and visitors alike," the operator said in a press release.

The 2026 season, which will run until November, is the ferry's final year in service ISSG before she is replaced by Scillonian IV. The latter vessel is currently under construction. built and is scheduled to enter service in March of next year.