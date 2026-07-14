Isles of Scilly Steamship's newest ferry enters sea trials

Piriou Vietnam has begun conducting sea trials of a new ferry ordered by UK-based shipping company the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group (ISSG).
The 75-metre Scillonian IV will replace Scillonian III in March 2027. The latter vessel was acquired by ISSG in 1977 and is currently sailing on her final operational season with the company.
The introduction of Scillonian IV next year will form part of ISSG's £40 million (US$50 million) investment programme, which will ensure modern and resilient passenger and freight services for the islands. The freight vessel Menawethan, which was also built by Piriou Vietnam and delivered to ISSG earlier this year, is the other vessel to be constructed under the same programme.
Upon completion, Scillonian IV will feature a range of new technologies and carry up to 600 passengers (a 24 per cent increase on current levels) whilst reducing journey times. She will also feature roll and pitch reduction systems to enhance passenger comfort.
Following the successful completion of sea trials, the vessel will undergo final fit-out and certification before making her delivery voyage to the UK ahead of her entry into service.
Scillonian IV will take over from Scillonian III in serving the route between Penzance and the Isles of Scilly.