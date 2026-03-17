New Zealand tech company to introduce hydrofoiling vessels to Australian market

New Zealand-based marine technology company Vessev has expanded into the Australian market, with propulsion specialist the Enautic Group set to introduce Vessev’s electric hydrofoiling passenger vessels to Western Australia.
Vessev said there are currently only three commercially-certified electric hydrofoiling vessels in operation anywhere in the world, with two of these utilising the company's patented tour boat design.
Several Vessev boats have already been reserved and will operate on Perth's Swan River, which Vessev said is one of Australia’s most underutilised transport corridors.
The focus for the vessels will be on premium tourism experiences including wine cruises, twilight sailings and private charters, with plans to introduce commuter routes in the future.
Where other large commercial ferries are typically restricted to speeds of five to eight knots along much of the Swan River, the Vessev hydrofoil boats can cruise at 25 knots while producing virtually no wake, according to Vessev.
"Hydrofoiling is what makes electric water transport genuinely viable," said Josh Portlock, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Enautic Group. "It delivers the speed, range and sustainability you need without compromise."
Portlock added that Vessev's hydrofoiling boat, "is exactly the type of vessel that makes this model possible."
The first vessels are expected to be delivered to Australia in early 2027. Vessev said it is working collaboratively with applicable classification societies and local regulatory bodies to ensure compliance with all local requirements for this vessel type.