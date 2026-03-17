New Zealand tech company to introduce hydrofoiling vessels to Australian market

New Zealand-based marine technology company Vessev has expanded into the Australian market, with propulsion specialist the Enautic Group set to introduce Vessev’s electric hydrofoiling passenger vessels to Western Australia.

Vessev said there are currently only three commercially-certified electric hydrofoiling vessels in operation anywhere in the world, with two of these utilising the company's patented tour boat design.

Several Vessev boats have already been reserved and will operate on Perth's Swan River, which Vessev said is one of Australia’s most underutilised transport corridors.