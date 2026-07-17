New electric tour boat to be operated in China's Lujiang County

Chinese shipbuilder Funing Heavy Industry has completed construction of a new electric sightseeing boat that will be operated out of Lujiang County in Anhui province.
Lujiang Reception Hall (鹭江会客厅; Lujiang Hui Keting) has a length of 47.47 metres, a beam of 15 metres, a depth of 3.4 metres, a gross tonnage of 980, and space for up to 300 passengers and 18 crewmembers and service personnel.
Key features include an upper deck with panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows offering a 360-degree view, a top deck that can also serve as a viewing area, and a dynamic lighting system that automatically adjusts brightness.
The vessel is equipped with a 5,487kWh lithium iron phosphate battery pack that drives 600kW motors. A single full charge of the batteries will enable the vessel to sail up to 70 nautical miles.
The helm console is a multi-screen arrangement that integrates navigation control and real-time monitoring of parameters such as battery power, fire safety and passenger flows. The intelligent monitoring system is capable of 24-hour operation.
The vessel will sail on three trips daily out of the Xiamen Lujiang Terminal.