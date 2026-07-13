Construction begins on lead vessel of new Carnival cruise ship series

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has begun construction of a new cruise ship ordered by US-based Carnival Cruise Line.
Carnival Destiny will be the first vessel in a planned series of three cruise ships that Fincantieri will build for Carnival Cruise Line. The ship's delivery is scheduled for the summer of 2029.
Carnival Destiny will feature ocean-view balcony cabins, a lanai deck, and multi-story glass walls. Carnival said that together, these elements will create ocean views from more places on board, bringing the ocean into constant view.
The owner added that more than 70 per cent of the ship's venues and attractions will be, "entirely new concepts... spanning reimagined dining, next-generation bars and lounges, immersive entertainment and vibrant outdoor spaces."
Carnival Destiny will sail to destinations included in Carnival's portfolio of exclusive destinations in the Caribbean, Bahamas and Mexico.
Additional details on the ship's features and experiences will be released later this year, while the two remaining vessels from the same series are scheduled for delivery in 2031 and 2033, respectively.