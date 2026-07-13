Construction begins on lead vessel of new Carnival cruise ship series

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has begun construction of a new cruise ship ordered by US-based Carnival Cruise Line.

Carnival Destiny will be the first vessel in a planned series of three cruise ships that Fincantieri will build for Carnival Cruise Line. The ship's delivery is scheduled for the summer of 2029.

Carnival Destiny will feature ocean-view balcony cabins, a lanai deck, and multi-story glass walls. Carnival said that together, these elements will create ocean views from more places on board, bringing the ocean into constant view.