New Zealand tech firm to introduce hydrofoil ferries in Australia's Sydney Harbour

New Zealand marine transport technology company Vessev has entered into a commercial agreement wherein it will introduce some of its electric hydrofoil passenger vessels in Sydney Harbour in Australia.

Vessev said the service aims to complement existing public transport infrastructure in Sydney Harbour by increasing capacity on waterways without adding significant noise, emissions or shoreline impact.

The vessels to be deployed in the harbour will be 11-metre variants of Vessev's nine-metre electric hydrofoil vessel (pictured). Other examples of the nine-metre vessel will be operated on the Swan River in Perth while some 11-metre variants will enter service in Hobart.