BC Ferries welcomes new hybrid-electric vessel to fleet

BC Ferries held a naming ceremony on July 15 in Victoria, British Columbia, for its newest hybrid-electric vessel, Island Sarlequun. The ship recently arrived from Galați, Romania, and is scheduled to serve the route between Nanaimo Harbour and Gabriola Island in the coming weeks following final preparations and crew training.

The name sarlequun, meaning "people at Nanaimo Harbour" in the hul'q'umi'num language, was gifted by the indigenous Snuneymuxw First Nation.

The ferry is the second of four new hybrid-electric vessels expected by the company to enter service over the coming year. BC Ferries stated that the vessel is planned to operate alongside its sister ship, Island Xwsaĺux̌ul, on the aforementioned route.