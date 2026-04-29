New hydrofoil ferries to be operated in Hobart, Australia

New Zealand-based technology company Vessev will launch a new hydrofoil passenger vessel network in Hobart, Australia.
Fly Derwent, a new transport venture, will formally launch the network on the Derwent River, connecting Hobart’s waterfront using examples of Vessev's nine-metre-long, electric hydrofoil ferries with expansion to a fleet of 11-metre-long vessels.
Vessev said the system will create a high-frequency water transit network without requiring major new infrastructure while being powered by Tasmania's local grid.
Vessev’s nine-metre and 11-metre boats will be built to commercial standards for public transportation. The nine-metre boat can carry 10 passengers and sail up to 50 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 25 knots, while the 11-metre boat can carry up to 30 passengers.
Vessev said the vessels will each be powered by a fully integrated foil system that automatically adjusts to conditions up to 100 times per second, delivering a smooth, stable ride with virtually no wake.
The company expects the nine-metre boat will arrive in Hobart in early 2027. The 11-metre boats will enter service shortly afterwards.