New hydrofoil ferries to be operated in Hobart, Australia

Vessev’s nine-metre and 11-metre boats will be built to commercial standards for public transportation. The nine-metre boat can carry 10 passengers and sail up to 50 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 25 knots, while the 11-metre boat can carry up to 30 passengers.

Vessev said the vessels will each be powered by a fully integrated foil system that automatically adjusts to conditions up to 100 times per second, delivering a smooth, stable ride with virtually no wake.

The company expects the nine-metre boat will arrive in Hobart in early 2027. The 11-metre boats will enter service shortly afterwards.