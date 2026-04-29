Ferry

New hydrofoil ferries to be operated in Hobart, Australia

The hydrofoil catamaran tour boat Kermadec, the first hydrofoiling passenger vessel developed by Vessev
The hydrofoil catamaran tour boat Kermadec, the first hydrofoiling passenger vessel developed by VessevVessev
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New Zealand-based technology company Vessev will launch a new hydrofoil passenger vessel network in Hobart, Australia.

Fly Derwent, a new transport venture, will formally launch the network on the Derwent River, connecting Hobart’s waterfront using examples of Vessev's nine-metre-long, electric hydrofoil ferries with expansion to a fleet of 11-metre-long vessels.

Vessev said the system will create a high-frequency water transit network without requiring major new infrastructure while being powered by Tasmania's local grid.

Vessev’s nine-metre and 11-metre boats will be built to commercial standards for public transportation. The nine-metre boat can carry 10 passengers and sail up to 50 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 25 knots, while the 11-metre boat can carry up to 30 passengers.

Vessev said the vessels will each be powered by a fully integrated foil system that automatically adjusts to conditions up to 100 times per second, delivering a smooth, stable ride with virtually no wake.

The company expects the nine-metre boat will arrive in Hobart in early 2027. The 11-metre boats will enter service shortly afterwards.

Australia
Oceania
New Zealand
Tasmania
Hobart
Derwent River
Vessev
Fly Derwent
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Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com