COLUMN | Flip, flip, flip: DOF sells to Uthalden, Fredriksen sells to DOF, Borealis sells to both DOF and Uthalden [Offshore Accounts]

On Thursday, the world’s largest subsea vessel operator, DOF, announced it was selling four platform supply vessels (PSVs) and buying two new subsea construction support vessels (CSVs) fitted with 250-ton active heave compensated cranes that are currently under construction at PaxOcean’s yard in China.

These CSVs were ordered in January 2025 by tanker magnate John Fredriksen through his Geveran Trading Company. The CSVs are scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2027 and the first quarter of 2028. DOF already has one newbuilding CSV under construction at Crist in Poland and slated for delivery in 2027 against a term charter in Canada for Cenovus.

The stock market liked the news that DOF is trading out old ships for new ones. DOF shares are up five per cent over the last month, and have risen 36 per cent over the past year. This is nice, better than Odfjell Drilling’s 26 per cent rise since July 2025, but lower than Tidewater’s stock’s 51 per cent increase and beleaguered Seacor’s 43 per cent appreciation over the same period.

DOF has a market capitalisation of US$3.26 billion on Friday as well as around US$1.5 billion of net debt, giving it a larger enterprise value than Tidewater, which has a market cap of around US$3.9 billion plus US$650 million of net debt.

DOF owns a fleet of 59 owned vessels following the new sales and purchases (including new buildings), and the unfortunate loss of the anchor handler Skandi Amazonas. This 2011-built, 324 tons bollard pull anchor handling tug supply vessel (AHTS) was run aground outside of Macaé, Brazil, on May 15 of this year after hitting rocks and taking on water in her engine room.

DOF also had eight chartered-in ships at the end of the first quarter (including Sea1 Atlas) and seven ships under management, in addition to its owned fleet. As we shall see, DOF will likely also retain management of the four PSVs it sold this week, at least in the short term.