DOF Group sells four PSVs and acquires two new CSVs

DOF Group has agreed to sell four platform supply vessels and acquire two construction support vessels currently under construction in China as part of fleet high-grading efforts.

The four platform supply vessels being sold—Skandi Mongstad, Skandi Flora, Skandi Feistein, and Skandi Kvitsøy—are scheduled for delivery during the third quarter of 2026. Following debt repayment, the sale is expected to generate approximately $50 million in net cash proceeds, with DOF Group retaining vessel management and a minority ownership interest.

Under a separate agreement with an affiliate of Geveran Trading Company, DOF Group will acquire two construction support vessels featuring 250-tonne cranes and two work-class remotely operated vehicles.