DOF cable layer delivered to South Korean firm

Norwegian vessel operator DOF has delivered the recently sold cable laying vessel (CLV) Skandi Connector to Taihan Cable and Solution of South Korea.
Taihan said Skandi Connector is the second offshore wind-dedicated CLV introduced in South Korea after Palos, which entered service with the company in 2023.
Taihan said earlier that, with this acquisition, it has strengthened its capabilities in both intra-array and export cable installation for offshore wind projects, while also establishing a system capable of executing long-distance interconnections and HVDC transmission networks.
Skandi Connector is capable of loading up to 7,000 tons of submarine cable in a single operation. Equipped with a DP2 system, the vessel can maintain precise positioning even under changing weather conditions, while her flat-bottom hull will enable stable operations in shallow waters, making her particularly suited for Korea’s coastal areas.
The CLV also features high-specification installation equipment such as a large carousel and tensioners, enabling installation of export cables, long-distance interconnections, and short-distance HVDC submarine cables.