DOF cable layer delivered to South Korean firm

Norwegian vessel operator DOF has delivered the recently sold cable laying vessel (CLV) Skandi Connector to Taihan Cable and Solution of South Korea.

Taihan said Skandi Connector is the second offshore wind-dedicated CLV introduced in South Korea after Palos, which entered service with the company in 2023.

Taihan said earlier that, with this acquisition, it has strengthened its capabilities in both intra-array and export cable installation for offshore wind projects, while also establishing a system capable of executing long-distance interconnections and HVDC transmission networks.