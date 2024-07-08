COLUMN | DOF your hat to Maersk’s US$1.12 billion offshore exit – Danish Cinderella finds Prince Charming in Oslo [Offshore Accounts]

However, efforts to sell Maersk Supply Service and its shrinking fleet of mainly large anchor handlers and subsea vessels failed several times. Instead, the business went through rounds of restructurings, redundancies, and strategic flip-flops: laying up, selling and scrapping ships, opening and closing an integrated services business for decommissioning, and ordering a wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) for US$350 million at Seatrium in Singapore.

Eventually, Maersk Supply Service was taken private only a year ago in March 2023, by A.P. Moller Holding, the unlisted holding company set up by the Maersk family and owned by the A.P. Møller Foundation. A. P. Møller Holding paid US$685 million to take the business out of the hands of its publicly listed container, logistics and terminal operations company, in which it controls 51 per cent of the votes. At the time, we said “We believe Maersk is one of the best run companies in the whole shipping industry, and this move is logical for both sides of the family-controlled equation.”