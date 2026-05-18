VIDEO | Anchor handler runs aground after suffering hull breach off southeastern Brazil

An anchor handling tug supply vessel (AHTS) suffered a hull breach and was deliberately run aground in Rio de Janeiro State in southeastern Brazil on Friday, May 15.
The incident occurred when the DOF-operated AHTS Skandi Amazonas struck a rock near the town of Macaé, resulting in the hull breach. The crew then deliberately ran the vessel aground some 200 metres off the coast to prevent it from sinking.
A number of support vessels from Porto de Impetiba were deployed to the area and safely evacuated 12 non-essential crewmembers from the AHTS while 17 others remained on board to oversee recovery operations. No injuries have been reported.
There have been no reports of oil spills or other signs of pollution. However, port authorities have placed a containment boom around the stranded vessel as a precaution.
A spokesperson for DOF said that the company has been monitoring the situation and assured that it will facilitate the transfer of the AHTS to an appropriate port while investigating the probable causes of the mishap.
Skandi Amazonas has been operating in Brazil since 2024 under charter with local state-owned energy company Petrobras.