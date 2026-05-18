VIDEO | Anchor handler runs aground after suffering hull breach off southeastern Brazil

An anchor handling tug supply vessel (AHTS) suffered a hull breach and was deliberately run aground in Rio de Janeiro State in southeastern Brazil on Friday, May 15.

The incident occurred when the DOF-operated AHTS Skandi Amazonas struck a rock near the town of Macaé, resulting in the hull breach. The crew then deliberately ran the vessel aground some 200 metres off the coast to prevent it from sinking.

A number of support vessels from Porto de Impetiba were deployed to the area and safely evacuated 12 non-essential crewmembers from the AHTS while 17 others remained on board to oversee recovery operations. No injuries have been reported.