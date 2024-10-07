COLUMN | Pass the Private Equity Dutchie ‘pon the Left Hand Side: Pelagic, Clear Ocean and Golden Energy; Macquarie, Permira and Ziton [Offshore Accounts]

Last week Australian infrastructure investment manager Macquarie announced that it was acquiring Ziton, the Danish owner of five small windfarm maintenance jack-ups. We last looked at Ziton in June 2022, when the company had just announced (here) that it had been refinanced, and was now controlled by Permira, a private equity company.

That refinancing included an extension of the company's loans by two years, an improvement of Ziton's equity by €37 million (then US$39 million) and an improvement to what it described as its "liquidity" by €13.2 million (then US$13.9 million). The improved equity came from that classic restructuring trick of converting the company's debt into new shares, which was necessary as Ziton had been suffering from a negative equity problem for several years with liabilities of over US$200 million (which exceeded the value of its jackups before the Permina restructuring).

At the time we asked, “What will Permira's exit strategy be?” noting that Ziton's fleet of four small jackups at the time was not as large nor as impressive as Cadeler's or Fred Olsen Windcarrier's. It still isn’t.