COLUMN | Golden opportunities in the North Sea: platform supply vessels and the wind turbine market? [Offshore Accounts]

Utilisation is “adjusted” as jackups go to the shipyard

Cadeler was operating ten wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs) this year compared to seven in the prior year period, and reported that its fleet utilisation was just 48 per cent over the first three months of 2026, compared to 55 per cent in the first three months of 2025. Its return on assets was 0.2 per cent for the quarter.

Cadeler then explained that its “adjusted utilisation” was actually 78 per cent, informing investors that “adjusted utilisation… means adjusted for planned off-hire including drydock and transportation from shipyard.” I get that mobilising a unit from a shipyard in Asia to a client in Europe to start its first contract is an expense that can be capitalised and should probably not be included in utilisation figures.

But shipyard stays? Please. Does CEO Mikkel Gleerup think analysts were born yesterday? Half your fleet was off-hire for three months, and the extremely well paid management team should own it.

I did a quick search of all the major rig owners and offshore support vessel owners and not one attempts to pretend that shipyard stays, special surveys and planned drydocks are not off-hire periods that can be excluded from utilisation. Yes, laid-up vessels are often excluded from “marketed utilisation”, but this was not the case for Cadeler where all the fleet is operational.

With a fleet of ten vessels in service and a standard five-year docking cycle and crane recertification, one can naturally expect two WTIVs to require a special survey every year. Golden Energy even laid out its docking schedule to investors to highlight its expected lack of downtime. Maybe Cadeler could be as transparent?

None of the major rig owners currently reports BS numbers of “adjusted utilisation” that exclude planned maintenance time from utilisation, nor does Tidewater, Solstad or DOF. When an entire page of an investor presentation is taken to explaining “alternative performance measures,” shareholder and lenders should exercise caution.

Costs rose faster than revenue

To Cadeler’s credit, revenues were up 90 per cent in Q1 2026 compared to the Q1 2025, but, unfortunately, costs rose 120 per cent. We have highlighted previously that we feel that Cadeler’s costs are out of control (the Augustus Gloop problem in wind, as we called it) and that it is a top-heavy organisation with too many middle managers paid too much compared to any reasonable peer organisation.

As recently as the third quarter 2025 results, Cadeler’s CFO denied the company had a cost problem and boasted to analysts that, “cost of sales [is] under control, €38,000 (US$44,000) approximately for the quarter, a little bit up as compared to last year, but also two vessels in operations in the US with a little bit of higher operating expenses per day.”

At the time, I noted that in 2023, Cadeler had forecast that its WTIVs would cost €35,000 (US$40,000) per day to operate in 2026. So, what did the first quarter reveal? For the first three months of 2026, they actually cost €40,837 (US$47,377), more than 15 per cent higher than the forecasts shared by management when the company merged with Eneti.