COLUMN | Life at sea in the 21st century: redundancy, DP training and harassment [Offshore Accounts]

Last week’s exclusive on the redundancies at DOF was surprisingly ignored by the rest of the industry press. I am guessing that the DOF press team’s policy of declining to reply to any journalists’ questions has paid dividends for now.

Traditional shipping industry publications like to be fair and balanced, and annoying a major shipowner carries a price for journalists in terms of access and invites to newbuilding launches and other freebies (which is why this column is anonymous). Therefore, if some seafarers come forward and say they have been sacked before Christmas (albeit in scrupulous accordance with Danish rules), the natural reaction for most journalists (myself included) is to write to the company for its point of view. We tried that and got nothing back from DOF, so we ran the story anyway.

Of course, the DOF press team is busy telling analysts how much filthy cash the subsea company will generate in profits this year, and if two hundred or so Danish, British, Polish and Croatian seafarers have been sacrificed (we hear different numbers from different sources) to make the company even more profitable in 2026, CEO Mons Aase probably thinks, “so be it.”

Rather than diving straight into our Twelve Days of Christmas on Advent, we will begin that next week and close with our offshore take on twelve drummers drumming before Epiphany.

One of the ironies is that every offshore company seems to offer the cant that their people are their most important asset. Also, every industry group seems to fret that nobody wants to go to sea anymore.

Strange, because if the industry truly aligned itself with the interests of seafarers, they might not come across as so hypocritical or self-interested.

Give a little respect to your crew, please.

Three aspects of life at sea

This week we cover three aspects of life at sea – firstly, the impact of being made redundant by companies like DOF, because too often, glib CEOs neglect the human impact of their actions. This Advent, we want to bring this first and foremost to the picture.

Secondly, an assessment of the continuing professional development requirements which the Nautical Institute made mandatory at the start of last year for Dynamic Positioning Officers (DPOs). We predicted a pointless exercise in money-making by the Nautical Institute and its affiliates, and what we are reading from seafarers suggests that this is exactly what it has become.

Quite why the unions, the ITF and the Nautical Institute in particular, are happy to let their members be gouged in an exercise that appears to have done nothing to raise safety is not clear to me.

Finally, we look at the introduction of mandatory training for all seafarers on preventing and responding to violence, harassment (including sexual harassment), bullying, and assault. This certification will be required from January 1, 2026 and will become part of the essential competencies every seafarer must meet. Is yet another obligatory course really going to make life at sea safer and better?