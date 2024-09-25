COLUMN | Quick Updates, part two: Oh Crist! Is it Costamare at PaxOcean? Rawabi fleet hits 200 and carries on growing [Offshore Accounts]

Day rates are high, the order book is very low, and the global fleet is ageing fast. Tidewater’s own fleet of 220 vessels now has an average age of over 12 years, with offshore vessel working life usually estimated at 20 to 25 years maximum.

What began as a drip-drip with the first order of two new platform supply vessels (PSVs) in China by new player Hercules Supply in late 2023 is fast increasing. At the time we observed:

“The newbuildings should cap second-hand PSV prices and put Tidewater on notice that operating the world's largest fleet of middle-aged vessels might not be a long-term strategy. Who's next to order?”