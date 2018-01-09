The Vietnamese fishing industry has been encouraged to develop composite fishing vessels because of the benefits of composite construction such as ease of repair as well as reliability and fuel efficiency when compared to wooden vessels.

BD 99468 TS is one of 22 vessels that are being built for operation in the provinces of Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan. This order for FRP craft follows the successful introduction of 180 smaller composite craft from the same shipyard that was partly funded by the Japanese company Yanmar.

Following the previous project it was determined that the switch from wood and steel to FRP resulted in a 30 per cent reduction in fuel consumption and a maximum speed increase of 100 to 200 per cent.

BD 99468 TS and her future sisters were designed and built by Nha Trang University Institute for Ship Research and Development (UNINSHIP) in Vietnam. A list of requirements was made that included very strong construction, a stable platform that can perform in conditions up to force 6, good seakeeping, an oscillation amplitude less than 15o, be absolutely watertight and to keep the catch in fresh conditions.

The resulting design is 24.5 metres long with a 6.5-metre beam and a draught of 2.02 metres. A single 612kW Mitsubishi S6R-MPTK diesel main engine provides propulsive power, driving a 1.6-metre diameter bronze alloy propeller and giving BD 99468 TS a top speed of 12 knots and a cruising speed of 10 knots. A 14,000 litre fuel capacity offers a range of 300 nautical miles.

Electrical power is courtesy of two Hyunday P126TI engines producing 272kW each. Attached to each engine is an Engga generator converting that power into 200kW of 220V electrical energy each.

The generator capacity might seem quite excessive for a vessel of this size however the power is genuinely needed as BD 99468 TS is equipped with a lighting array for night time fishing. Large strings of lights reach from the bow to wheelhouse along both sides of the craft and attract fish and squid to the surface close to the boat so that they can be easily brought aboard.

There is plenty of room for fresh catch with insulated storage available in seven full beam tanks. She is also equipped with a 72nm range radar as well as GPS, AIS and a life raft.