VESSEL REVIEW | Safari park river cruisers for Vietnam
- Written by Baird Maritime
- Published in Maritime Tourism
Song Lo Shipbuilding in Nha Trang, Vietnam, has recently delivered a 15-vessel fleet of electric-powered passenger excursion boats to Vinpearl’s newest resort development in Hoi An.
Vinpearl is the largest hospitality group in Vietnam with a chain of luxury hotels, villas and theme parks across the country. The new boats are being deployed at Vinpearl Land Nam Hoi An, a massive 62.4-hectare theme park that opened April 28.
The boats are being used for sightseeing tours of the River Safari jungle habitat, as well as for entertainment in the replica Hoi An Old Town section of the park. The whisper-quiet electric boats allow guests to get close to the rare animals that live in the River Safari without disturbing their natural behaviour.
The nine-metre FRP displacement craft are powered by Torqeedo Deep Blue 80 inboard electric motors with BMW i3 lithium batteries. They are reportedly the first fully electric powerboats ever built in Vietnam.
The composite boats are fitted with wooden bench seating made by the builder, enough to fit 24 passengers per boat, who are supported by three crewmembers.
The series measures in at 8.7 metres long, 2.9 metres in beam and have a draught of just 35cm, for a full-load displacement of four tonnes.
The in-built propulsion system is just 60kW, which is enough to propel these deliberately slow-moving cruisers through the grounds of the park at a cruising speed of 3.8 knots.
|Vinpearl Resort Safari Boats
|SPECIFICATIONS
|Type of vessel:
|Tourist boat
|Port of registry:
|Hoi An City, Vietnam
|Flag:
|Vietnam
|Owner:
|Vinpearl Land Nam Hoi An, Vietnam
|Designer:
|Song Lo Shipbuilding, Vietnam
|CAD software:
|Rhino
|Builder:
|Song Lo Shipbuilding, Vietnam
|Construction material:
|FRP
|Length overall:
|8.7 metres
|Length waterline:
|7.9 metres
|Beam:
|2.9 metres
|Draught:
|0.35 metres (canoe draught)
|Depth:
|1.0 metre
|Displacement:
|4 tonnes (full load)
|Gross tonnage:
|4
|Net tonnage:
|2.7
|Main engine:
|Torqeedo Deep Blue 60kW i1400
|Gearbox:
|Torqeedo 5:1
|Propulsion:
|Propeller 400mm dia., 3-blade
|Steering system:
|Cable
|Maximum speed:
|7.6 knots
|Cruising speed:
|3.8 knots
|Range:
|23nm
|Batteries:
|BMW i3 30KWh
|Electronics supplied by:
|Torqeedo
|Compass:
|Torqeedo
|GPS:
|Torqeedo
|Plotter:
|Torqeedo
|Audio video system:
|Audio CD/mp3/Bluetooth
|Other electronics:
|12V electric lights system
|Deck equipment:
|Anchor cleat
|Paints/coatings:
|Gel coat
|Floor/deck surface finishes:
|Gelcoat
|Interior designer:
|Song Lo
|Interior fitout/furnishings:
|Wood
|Safety equipment:
|27 lifejackets
|Crew:
|3
|Passengers:
|24
Related items
Latest from Baird Maritime
- VESSEL REVIEW | Anse Bleue and Cap Salomon – France looks east to serve west
- VESSEL REVIEW | Njord Zenith – BMT’s new crewboat for Njord Offshore
- Australia set to stop northern summer sheep exports
- VESSEL REVIEW | Sea Express II – SeaCat Ships’ new 29-metre Caribbean eco-ferry
- VESSEL REVIEW | PSA Thor and PSA Hulk – PSA Marine’s two new superhero tugs