Featured VESSEL REVIEW | Safari park river cruisers for Vietnam

Song Lo Shipbuilding in Nha Trang, Vietnam, has recently delivered a 15-vessel fleet of electric-powered passenger excursion boats to Vinpearl’s newest resort development in Hoi An.

Vinpearl is the largest hospitality group in Vietnam with a chain of luxury hotels, villas and theme parks across the country. The new boats are being deployed at Vinpearl Land Nam Hoi An, a massive 62.4-hectare theme park that opened April 28.

The boats are being used for sightseeing tours of the River Safari jungle habitat, as well as for entertainment in the replica Hoi An Old Town section of the park. The whisper-quiet electric boats allow guests to get close to the rare animals that live in the River Safari without disturbing their natural behaviour.

The nine-metre FRP displacement craft are powered by Torqeedo Deep Blue 80 inboard electric motors with BMW i3 lithium batteries. They are reportedly the first fully electric powerboats ever built in Vietnam.

The composite boats are fitted with wooden bench seating made by the builder, enough to fit 24 passengers per boat, who are supported by three crewmembers.

The series measures in at 8.7 metres long, 2.9 metres in beam and have a draught of just 35cm, for a full-load displacement of four tonnes.

The in-built propulsion system is just 60kW, which is enough to propel these deliberately slow-moving cruisers through the grounds of the park at a cruising speed of 3.8 knots.

Vinpearl Resort Safari Boats
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Tourist boat
Port of registry: Hoi An City, Vietnam
Flag: Vietnam
Owner: Vinpearl Land Nam Hoi An, Vietnam
Designer: Song Lo Shipbuilding, Vietnam
CAD software: Rhino
Builder: Song Lo Shipbuilding, Vietnam
Construction material: FRP
Length overall: 8.7 metres
Length waterline: 7.9 metres
Beam: 2.9 metres
Draught: 0.35 metres (canoe draught)
Depth: 1.0 metre
Displacement: 4 tonnes (full load)
Gross tonnage: 4
Net tonnage: 2.7
Main engine: Torqeedo Deep Blue 60kW i1400
Gearbox: Torqeedo 5:1
Propulsion: Propeller 400mm dia., 3-blade
Steering system: Cable
Maximum speed: 7.6 knots
Cruising speed: 3.8 knots
Range: 23nm
Batteries: BMW i3 30KWh
Electronics supplied by: Torqeedo
Compass: Torqeedo
GPS: Torqeedo
Plotter: Torqeedo
Audio video system: Audio CD/mp3/Bluetooth
Other electronics: 12V electric lights system
Deck equipment: Anchor cleat
Paints/coatings: Gel coat
Floor/deck surface finishes: Gelcoat
Interior designer: Song Lo
Interior fitout/furnishings: Wood
Safety equipment: 27 lifejackets
Crew: 3
Passengers: 24
