Dry Cargo

Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | July 29 – Chinese yards focus: bulker deliveries to Africa, Swiss car carrier order and more

Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | July 29 – Chinese yards focus: bulker deliveries to Africa, Swiss car carrier order and more
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Deliveries include a bulk carrier for a Chinese-Tanzanian partnership, a transshipment vessel for operation in Guinea on behalf of a Canadian owner, and a car carrier to support South Korea's automobile distribution industry. A Swiss company has placed an order for an LNG dual-fuel vehicle carrier. Lastly, a Singapore-based customer has placed orders for new bulk carriers.

Sallaum Lines selects Chinese builder for new dual-fuel car carrier

Representatives of Sallaum Lines and China Merchants Jinling Shipyard at the signing of the contract for a new 8,600CEU pure car and truck carrier, July 28, 2026
Representatives of Sallaum Lines and China Merchants Jinling Shipyard at the signing of the contract for a new 8,600CEU pure car and truck carrier, July 28, 2026Sallaum Lines

Swiss shipping company Sallaum Lines has placed an order for a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) to be built by the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard.

The ship will belong to the same series as two PCTCs that China's Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry will build for Sallaum.

The PCTC will have an LOA of 199.99 metres, a beam of 38 metres, an air draught of 46 metres, and a capacity of 8,600 CEUs. Although she will have the same general dimensions as those of Sallaum's earlier vessels, she will each be able to carry up to 1,100 more vehicles compared to her predecessors.

CSL takes delivery of first transshipment vessel for Guinea iron ore project

Wontanara
WontanaraCSL Group

The CSL Group has taken delivery of Wontanara, the first of five transhipment shuttle vessels commissioned for the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea.

Designed by CSL and built at CSSC Chengxi Shipbuilding in China, the vessel is intended to transport bulk iron ore between river terminals and offshore carriers.

CSL stated that it managed the project from concept design through engineering and construction oversight before the vessel's delivery on July 28.

Final bulk carrier in series delivered to Chinese-Tanzanian partnership Zijin Mining

Zijing Mining Group's inland bulk carrier Jinhang No 1
Zijing Mining Group's inland bulk carrier Jinhang No 1

China's Shandong Xinneng Shipbuilding has delivered the final vessel in a series of four bulk carriers ordered by Chinese-Tanzanian partnership the Zijin Mining Group.

With the delivery of the final ship, all four vessels in the series, have now been put into operation out of the Kigoma Freight Terminal.

Like series lead ship Jinhang No 1 (pictured), the newbuild can operate in inland waters, having been designed and built to address a shortage of cargo ships capable of navigating inland routes throughout Africa.

Korea Ocean Business Corporation takes delivery of new LNG dual-fuel car carrier

Glovis Nova
Glovis Nova

Korea Ocean Business Corporation (KOBC) took delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) on Tuesday, July 21.

Glovis Nova was built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) subsidiary Guangzhou Shipyard International as the latest example of an existing series of PCTCs.

Design work on the vessel was undertaken by CSSC subsidiary Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute.

Seacon Shipping places $66m order for two bulk carriers

Seacon Shipping Group has announced that its Singapore subsidiary entered into two shipbuilding contracts with Tsuneishi Group Zhoushan Shipbuilding to acquire two bulk carriers for $66 million.

The deal involves the construction of a 26,700 GT bulk carrier scheduled for completion in 2028, and a vessel of identical tonnage set for 2030.

Each vessel costs $33 million, with payments structured across five instalments starting with $3.3 million upon contract signing and concluding with $19.8 million upon delivery.

Europe
Asia
Canada
North America
Africa
China
Singapore
Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute
South Korea
Switzerland
China State Shipbuilding Corporation
CSL Group
Tanzania
China Merchants Jinling Shipyard
Guangzhou Shipyard International
CSSC Chengxi Shipbuilding
Tsuneishi Group Zhoushan Shipbuilding
Shandong Xinneng Shipbuilding
Seacon Shipping Group Holdings
Sallaum Lines
Korea Ocean Business Corporation
Zijin Mining Group
Glovis Nova (vessel)
Wontanara (vessel)
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