PCC/PCTC

VESSEL REVIEW | Ocean Breeze – Switzerland's Sallaum Lines welcomes first dual-fuel car carrier in series

Published on

Swiss shipping company Sallaum Lines recently introduced a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) into service.

Ocean Breeze is the first of six LNG dual-fuel PCTCs to join the Sallaum Lines fleet by 2027, adding over 45,000 CEU in capacity. Construction was undertaken by China's Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding in compliance with American Bureau of Shipping class rules.

The Panamanian-flagged newbuild has a length of 199.9 metres (655.8 feet), a beam of 38 metres (120 feet), a design draught of 8.65 metres (28.4 feet), a moulded depth of 14.8 metres (48.6 feet), and space for 7,500 CEUs across 13 vehicle decks.

Power is provided by a dual-fuel engine that can also run on LNG.

Flexibility allowing transport of various freight types

An optimised hull design and energy-saving devices meanwhile further increase efficiency.

The vessel can also transport hydrogen- and natural gas-powered vehicles as well as hazardous cargo in addition to vehicles with conventional combustion engines. Four of the vehicle decks are liftable to permit the carriage of larger freight such as trailers and buses.

Supporting China's global automotive trade activities

Sallaum Lines said the acquisition of Ocean Breeze is part of a broader strategy by the company to establish a China-focused global logistics network.

The strategy also includes the construction and delivery of six additional PCTC by Chinese shipyards and the opening of a new office in Shanghai to support Chinese automotive manufacturers directly.

SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Pure car and truck carrier
Classification: American Bureau of Shipping
Flag: Panama
Owner: Sallaum Lines, Switzerland
Builder: Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding, China
Length overall: 199.9 metres (655.8 feet)
Beam: 38 metres (120 feet)
Draught: 8.65 metres (28.4 feet)
Depth: 14.8 metres (48.6 feet)
Capacity: 7,500 CEUs
Type of fuel: LNG
