VESSEL REVIEW | Ocean Breeze – Switzerland's Sallaum Lines welcomes first dual-fuel car carrier in series

The Panamanian-flagged newbuild has a length of 199.9 metres (655.8 feet), a beam of 38 metres (120 feet), a design draught of 8.65 metres (28.4 feet), a moulded depth of 14.8 metres (48.6 feet), and space for 7,500 CEUs across 13 vehicle decks.

Power is provided by a dual-fuel engine that can also run on LNG.