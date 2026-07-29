Sallaum Lines selects Chinese builder for new dual-fuel car carrier

Swiss shipping company Sallaum Lines has placed an order for a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) to be built by the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard.

The ship will belong to the same series as two PCTCs that China's Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry will build for Sallaum.

The PCTC will have an LOA of 199.99 metres, a beam of 38 metres, an air draught of 46 metres, and a capacity of 8,600 CEUs. Although she will have the same general dimensions as those of Sallaum's earlier vessels, she will each be able to carry up to 1,100 more vehicles compared to her predecessors.