Sallaum Lines orders two dual-fuel car carriers from Chinese builder

Swiss shipping company Sallaum Lines has placed orders for what it said would be the largest vessels to join its fleet.
China's Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry (XSI) has been awarded a contract to build two pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs), each of which would have dual-fuel propulsion and a total capacity of 8,600 CEUs.
The contract also includes options for up to two additional PCTCs from the same series.
Each ship will have an LOA of 199.99 metres, a beam of 38 metres, and an air draught of 46 metres. Although these new PCTCs will have the same general dimensions as those of Sallaum's earlier vessels, they will each be able to carry up to 1,100 more vehicles compared to their predecessors.
Each new PCTC will have five liftable decks to permit the carriage of larger vehicles, heavy equipment, and project cargo. Each ship's propulsion system will be able to operate on LNG, MGO, and very low-sulphur fuel oil, though the ships may also be modified to permit operation on ammonia fuel.
Sallaum said the new ships' dimensions have been calibrated to maximise cargo intake while retaining broad port compatibility. The company expects this balance of capacity and manoeuvrability will support it across its established trade lanes including Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Middle East.