Sallaum Lines orders two dual-fuel car carriers from Chinese builder

Swiss shipping company Sallaum Lines has placed orders for what it said would be the largest vessels to join its fleet.

China's Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry (XSI) has been awarded a contract to build two pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs), each of which would have dual-fuel propulsion and a total capacity of 8,600 CEUs.

The contract also includes options for up to two additional PCTCs from the same series.