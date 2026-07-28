CSL takes delivery of first transshipment vessel for Guinea iron ore project

The CSL Group has taken delivery of Wontanara, the first of five transhipment shuttle vessels commissioned for the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea.

Designed by CSL and built at CSSC Chengxi Shipbuilding in China, the vessel is intended to transport bulk iron ore between river terminals and offshore carriers.

CSL stated that it managed the project from concept design through engineering and construction oversight before the vessel's delivery on July 28.