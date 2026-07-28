CSL takes delivery of first transshipment vessel for Guinea iron ore project

The CSL Group has taken delivery of Wontanara, the first of five transhipment shuttle vessels commissioned for the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea.
Designed by CSL and built at CSSC Chengxi Shipbuilding in China, the vessel is intended to transport bulk iron ore between river terminals and offshore carriers.
CSL stated that it managed the project from concept design through engineering and construction oversight before the vessel's delivery on July 28.
Wontanara has a deadweight capacity of 41,800 and is equipped with a dual-boom self-unloading system capable of transferring up to 12,000 tonnes of iron ore per hour.
The vessel also features a shallow-draught hull for river navigation, five azimuth thrusters and bi-directional navigation capabilities for operations in shallow-water environments.
CSL President and Chief Executive Officer Louis Martel said, “Working closely with our customer, we designed an integrated transhipment system that enables safe, efficient and continuous high-volume exports in shallow-water environments.”
According to the company, the remaining four vessels in the fleet are scheduled to enter service over the coming months.