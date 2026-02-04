VESSEL REVIEW | Jinhang No 1 – Modular bulk carrier for operation along Tanzania's inland routes

China's Shandong Xinneng Shipbuilding has handed over a new bulk carrier for operation by the Zijin Mining Group in Africa's inland waters.

Jinhang No 1 (金航一号) is the first in a series of four 2,000DWT bulk carriers ordered by Zijin Mining via a US$10 million contract.

The vessel and her sisters will be operated primarily in Tanzania, as their design and construction sought to address a shortage of cargo ships capable of navigating inland routes throughout Africa.