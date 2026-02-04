VESSEL REVIEW | Jinhang No 1 – Modular bulk carrier for operation along Tanzania's inland routes
China's Shandong Xinneng Shipbuilding has handed over a new bulk carrier for operation by the Zijin Mining Group in Africa's inland waters.
Jinhang No 1 (金航一号) is the first in a series of four 2,000DWT bulk carriers ordered by Zijin Mining via a US$10 million contract.
The vessel and her sisters will be operated primarily in Tanzania, as their design and construction sought to address a shortage of cargo ships capable of navigating inland routes throughout Africa.
Optimised for operation on Lake Tanganyika
Shandong Xinneng Shipbuilding prefabricated the ship's hull in sections, which were transported to Tanzania on both bulk carriers and container vessels. These were then assembled locally, and the completed hull was launched shortly afterwards on November 21, 2025.
Jinhang No 1 has an LOA of 70.08 metres (229.9 feet), a beam of 15 metres (49 feet), and a range of 1,000 nautical miles.
The vessel adopts an energy-saving and environmentally friendly design as well as an efficient power system to better adapt to the complex hydrological environment of Lake Tanganyika, the world's second-deepest freshwater lake.
Validation of off-site construction approach
The ship was built in compliance with China Classification Society and Tanzania National Shipping Authority requirements. After verification, all indicators of the ship met the delivery requirements and the conditions for putting them into use, thus providing a practical basis for the subsequent construction and verification of ships of the same type.
Zijin Mining said the project also saved more than US$10 million in construction costs by temporarily leasing existing ports in place of putting up new shipyards just to build the vessel.
After-sales support for the ship’s operation will be provided by Shandong Xinneng Shipbuilding via local offices that were recently established in Tanzania.