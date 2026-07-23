Korea Ocean Business Corporation takes delivery of new LNG dual-fuel car carrier

The PCTC has an LOA of 230 metres, a beam of 40 metres, a height of approximately 48 metres, a maximum draught of 10.5 metres, a displacement of 102,590 tons, and a capacity of 10,800 CEUs.

The vehicles are carried on 14 decks, five of which are liftable to permit the transport of large vehicles such as buses and trailers as well as heavy construction equipment. The PCTC is also configured for the transport of electric vehicles as well as vehicles powered by alternative energy sources such as hydrogen, compressed LNG, and LPG.

The ship's dual-fuel propulsion arrangement can run on LNG and can deliver a service speed of 19 knots.

Glovis Nova will be operated by KOBC under a time charter contract with Hyundai Glovis.