VESSEL REVIEW | Glovis Leader – South Korea's HMM welcomes LNG dual-fuel car carrier to fleet
South Korean shipping company HMM has taken delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) subsidiary Guangzhou Shipyard International.
According to Chinese media, Glovis Leader is the world's first 10,800CEU PCTC to be fitted with a dual-fuel propulsion system that can also run on LNG. The propulsion can be configured to permit later operation on methanol and ammonia.
Design work on the vessel was undertaken by CSSC subsidiary Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute. She will be operated under charter by South Korea’s Hyundai Glovis.
Configured for the transport of conventional and alternative energy-powered vehicles
The Panama-registered Glovis Leader has an LOA of 230 metres (750 feet), a beam of 40 metres (130 feet), a height of approximately 48 metres (160 feet), a draught of 10.5 metres (34.4 feet), and a displacement of 102,590 tons. The dual-fuel propulsion arrangement will deliver a service speed of 19 knots while satisfying the rapid turnaround requirement of automotive manufacturer Hyundai (which will charter the PCTC as part of its global distribution efforts).
The vehicles are carried on 14 decks, five of which are liftable to permit the transport of large vehicles such as buses and trailers as well as heavy construction equipment.
The PCTC is also configured for the transport of electric vehicles as well as vehicles powered by alternative energy sources such as hydrogen, compressed LNG, and LPG. Other cargo types that can be carried include reefer containers and IMDG Code-compliant dangerous goods.
Fitted with emissions-reducing features
The dual-fuel propulsion setup also includes exhaust gas recirculation systems to ensure compliance with IMO Tier III NOx emission standards, a shore power connection so that electrical power can be sourced from the local grid while berthed, and a 1,450kW permanent magnet shaft generator. The latter can utilise the excess power of the main engine to ensure efficient power generation while underway.