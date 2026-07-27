Final bulk carrier in series delivered to Chinese-Tanzanian partnership Zijin Mining

China's Shandong Xinneng Shipbuilding has delivered the final vessel in a series of four bulk carriers ordered by Chinese-Tanzanian partnership the Zijin Mining Group.
With the delivery of the final ship, all four vessels in the series, have now been put into operation out of the Kigoma Freight Terminal.
Like series lead ship Jinhang No 1 (pictured), the newbuild can operate in inland waters, having been designed and built to address a shortage of cargo ships capable of navigating inland routes throughout Africa.
The ship has an LOA of 70.08 metres, a beam of 15 metres, a deadweight of 2,000, and a range of 1,000 nautical miles.
The vessel adopts an energy-saving and environmentally friendly design as well as an efficient power system to better adapt to the complex hydrological environment of Lake Tanganyika, the world's second-deepest freshwater lake.
The ship was built in compliance with China Classification Society and Tanzania National Shipping Authority requirements.