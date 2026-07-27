Final bulk carrier in series delivered to Chinese-Tanzanian partnership Zijin Mining

China's Shandong Xinneng Shipbuilding has delivered the final vessel in a series of four bulk carriers ordered by Chinese-Tanzanian partnership the Zijin Mining Group.

With the delivery of the final ship, all four vessels in the series, have now been put into operation out of the Kigoma Freight Terminal.

Like series lead ship Jinhang No 1 (pictured), the newbuild can operate in inland waters, having been designed and built to address a shortage of cargo ships capable of navigating inland routes throughout Africa.