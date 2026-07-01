Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | July 1 – China-built car carriers, UK owner's new shortsea ship and more

Car carriers have been delivered to owners from Italy and Canada while a Taiwanese operator has welcomed a new bulk carrier to its fleet. Construction continues on ships ordered by UK and Faroese customers.
Italian shipowner Grimaldi recently took delivery of the twelfth ammonia-ready pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) to join its fleet.
Grande Oriente belongs to a series of PCTCs that were delivered to Grimaldi beginning in 2025. The ship was designed by Danish naval architecture firm Knud E. Hansen and built by China Merchants Heavy Industry in compliance with RINA class rules.
The newbuild has a length of 220 metres, a beam of 38 metres, a gross tonnage of over 93,000, a cruising speed of 18 knots, and a capacity of 9,000CEUs across 14 vehicle decks.
Canadian shipping company Seaspan Corporation took delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) on Monday, June 29.
Glovis Lander is the first of two LNG dual-fuel PCTCs to be built for Seaspan by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) subsidiary Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI). The ship belongs to the same series as Glovis Leader, which GSI delivered to South Korea's HMM earlier this year.
Like Glovis Leader, Glovis Lander will be chartered to Hyundai Glovis for operation, handling vehicle transport services connecting South Korea with Southeast Asia, North America, and Europe.
Netherlands-based Royal T Shipyards has launched a new shortsea cargo vessel ordered by UK shipping company Carisbrooke.
Heleen C is the latest example in an existing series of multi-purpose dry cargo vessels built by Royal T Shipyards. The first vessels in the same series are already in operation with Dutch shipping company the Vertom Group while Greta C, Heleen C's earlier sister in the Carisbrooke fleet, was delivered in April 2026.
Upoon completion, Heleen C will have a deadweight of over 7,000, a length of 118.6 metres, a beam of 14.3 metres, and two full-box cargo holds with a total capacity of more than 9,300 cubic metres.
Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding Group has delivered a 40,000 DWT bulk carrier, Paiwan Elegance, to Taiwan-based Wisdom Marine Lines on June 22.
The Liberia-flagged, DNV-classed vessel has a length of 182.93 metres, a width of 31 metres, and a depth of 15 metres.
Powering the vessel is a MAN 6G45ME-C9.7 main engine, enabling it to reach a service speed of approximately 14 knots (25.93 kilometres per hour). It features a deadweight tonnage of 40,433 and a gross tonnage of 25,009.
Royal T Shipyards in the Netherlands recently held a naming ceremony for a new dry cargo vessel ordered by Faroe Islands-based Navigare Shipping.
Hav Leiti is the first in a new series of ships designed and built by Royal T Shipyards for the same owner. The vessel has a length of 89.98 metres, a beam of 15.45 metres, a draught of 6.55 metres, and a deadweight of 5,880.
Royal T Shipyards said the series has been designed to maximise cargo capacity while minimising fuel consumption and emissions.