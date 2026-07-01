Dry Cargo

Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | July 1 – China-built car carriers, UK owner's new shortsea ship and more

Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | July 1 – China-built car carriers, UK owner's new shortsea ship and more
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Car carriers have been delivered to owners from Italy and Canada while a Taiwanese operator has welcomed a new bulk carrier to its fleet. Construction continues on ships ordered by UK and Faroese customers.

Grimaldi takes delivery of 12th ammonia-ready car carrier

Grande Oriente
Grande OrienteGrimaldi

Italian shipowner Grimaldi recently took delivery of the twelfth ammonia-ready pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) to join its fleet.

Grande Oriente belongs to a series of PCTCs that were delivered to Grimaldi beginning in 2025. The ship was designed by Danish naval architecture firm Knud E. Hansen and built by China Merchants Heavy Industry in compliance with RINA class rules.

The newbuild has a length of 220 metres, a beam of 38 metres, a gross tonnage of over 93,000, a cruising speed of 18 knots, and a capacity of 9,000CEUs across 14 vehicle decks.

Seaspan welcomes LNG dual-fuel car carrier to fleet

Glovis Lander delivery ceremony, June 29, 2026
Glovis Lander delivery ceremony, June 29, 2026

Canadian shipping company Seaspan Corporation took delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) on Monday, June 29.

Glovis Lander is the first of two LNG dual-fuel PCTCs to be built for Seaspan by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) subsidiary Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI). The ship belongs to the same series as Glovis Leader, which GSI delivered to South Korea's HMM earlier this year.

Like Glovis Leader, Glovis Lander will be chartered to Hyundai Glovis for operation, handling vehicle transport services connecting South Korea with Southeast Asia, North America, and Europe.

Carisbrooke Shipping's newest cargo vessel hits the water

Launch of Carisbrooke Shipping's new shortsea cargo vessel Heleen C
Launch of Carisbrooke Shipping's new shortsea cargo vessel Heleen CRoyal T Shipyards

Netherlands-based Royal T Shipyards has launched a new shortsea cargo vessel ordered by UK shipping company Carisbrooke.

Heleen C is the latest example in an existing series of multi-purpose dry cargo vessels built by Royal T Shipyards. The first vessels in the same series are already in operation with Dutch shipping company the Vertom Group while Greta C, Heleen C's earlier sister in the Carisbrooke fleet, was delivered in April 2026.

Upoon completion, Heleen C will have a deadweight of over 7,000, a length of 118.6 metres, a beam of 14.3 metres, and two full-box cargo holds with a total capacity of more than 9,300 cubic metres.

Wisdom Marine Lines takes delivery of 40,000DWT newbuild bulk carrier

Paiwan Elegance
Paiwan EleganceImabari Shipbuilding Group

Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding Group has delivered a 40,000 DWT bulk carrier, Paiwan Elegance, to Taiwan-based Wisdom Marine Lines on June 22.

The Liberia-flagged, DNV-classed vessel has a length of 182.93 metres, a width of 31 metres, and a depth of 15 metres.

Powering the vessel is a MAN 6G45ME-C9.7 main engine, enabling it to reach a service speed of approximately 14 knots (25.93 kilometres per hour). It features a deadweight tonnage of 40,433 and a gross tonnage of 25,009.

Navigare Shipping's newest dry cargo vessel formally named

Christening ceremony of Navigare Shipping's new dry cargo vessel Hav Leiti, June 24, 2026
Christening ceremony of Navigare Shipping's new dry cargo vessel Hav Leiti, June 24, 2026Royal T Shipyards

Royal T Shipyards in the Netherlands recently held a naming ceremony for a new dry cargo vessel ordered by Faroe Islands-based Navigare Shipping.

Hav Leiti is the first in a new series of ships designed and built by Royal T Shipyards for the same owner. The vessel has a length of 89.98 metres, a beam of 15.45 metres, a draught of 6.55 metres, and a deadweight of 5,880.

Royal T Shipyards said the series has been designed to maximise cargo capacity while minimising fuel consumption and emissions.

Europe
United Kingdom
Asia
Canada
Japan
North America
Denmark
Netherlands
China
Italy
Taiwan
China State Shipbuilding Corporation
Grimaldi Group
Knud E Hansen
Faroe Islands
China Merchants Heavy Industry
Guangzhou Shipyard International
Seaspan Corporation
Wisdom Marine Lines
Imabari Shipbuilding Group
Navigare Shipping
Carisbrooke Shipping
Royal T Shipyards
Heleen C (vessel)
Glovis Lander (vessel)
Paiwan Elegance (vessel)
Grande Oriente (vessel)
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