Wisdom Marine Lines takes delivery of 40,000DWT newbuild bulk carrier

Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding Group has delivered a 40,000 DWT bulk carrier, Paiwan Elegance, to Taiwan-based Wisdom Marine Lines on June 22.
The Liberia-flagged, DNV-classed vessel has a length of 182.93 metres, a width of 31 metres, and a depth of 15 metres.
Powering the vessel is a MAN 6G45ME-C9.7 main engine, enabling it to reach a service speed of approximately 14 knots (25.93 kilometres per hour). It features a deadweight tonnage of 40,433 and a gross tonnage of 25,009.
An engineered box-shaped hold construction with topside tanks allows the vessel to accommodate various cargoes including grain, coal, cement, and steel products. To facilitate cargo handling, the vessel is equipped with four deck cranes, wide hatch openings, and folding hatch covers.
According to Imabari, the bulk carrier utilizes energy-saving devices, a high-efficiency propeller, and low-friction paint to improve propulsion performance.
Additionally, a ballast water treatment system and an inventory of hazardous materials are included to comply with recycling regulations.