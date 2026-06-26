Wisdom Marine Lines takes delivery of 40,000DWT newbuild bulk carrier

Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding Group has delivered a 40,000 DWT bulk carrier, Paiwan Elegance, to Taiwan-based Wisdom Marine Lines on June 22.

The Liberia-flagged, DNV-classed vessel has a length of 182.93 metres, a width of 31 metres, and a depth of 15 metres.

Powering the vessel is a MAN 6G45ME-C9.7 main engine, enabling it to reach a service speed of approximately 14 knots (25.93 kilometres per hour). It features a deadweight tonnage of 40,433 and a gross tonnage of 25,009.