Grimaldi takes delivery of 12th ammonia-ready car carrier

Italian shipowner Grimaldi recently took delivery of the twelfth ammonia-ready pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) to join its fleet.
Grande Oriente belongs to a series of PCTCs that were delivered to Grimaldi beginning in 2025. The ship was designed by Danish naval architecture firm Knud E. Hansen and built by China Merchants Heavy Industry in compliance with RINA class rules.
The newbuild has a length of 220 metres, a beam of 38 metres, a gross tonnage of over 93,000, a cruising speed of 18 knots, and a capacity of 9,000CEUs across 14 vehicle decks.
Grimaldi said the vehicle decks are capable of accommodating both electric vehicles and those fitted with internal combustion engines.
The PCTC has also obtained the "ammonia ready" class notation from RINA. This certifies that she may be converted for the use of ammonia as an alternative fuel in the future.
Grande Oriente will depart on her maiden voyage on Grimaldi's Asia–Europe service, departing in the coming days from Taicang, China, bound for Portbury, UK, carrying 700 linear metres of rolling cargo and more than 6,200 cars.