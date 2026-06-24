Navigare Shipping's newest dry cargo vessel formally named

Royal T Shipyards in the Netherlands recently held a naming ceremony for a new dry cargo vessel ordered by Faroe Islands-based Navigare Shipping.
Hav Leiti is the first in a new series of ships designed and built by Royal T Shipyards for the same owner. The vessel has a length of 89.98 metres, a beam of 15.45 metres, a draught of 6.55 metres, and a deadweight of 5,880.
Royal T Shipyards said the series has been designed to maximise cargo capacity while minimising fuel consumption and emissions.
Particular attention was given to the optimisation of the cargo hold, which was specifically tailored to Navigare Shipping’s operational requirements. With a cargo hold capacity of approximately 278,000 cubic feet (7,870 cubic metres), the vessel will be capable of carrying a wide variety of bulk cargoes, aggregates and project cargoes while maximising cubic efficiency.
Hav Leiti is equipped with a diesel-electric propulsion system. The installation comprises four generator sets driving a fixed-pitch propeller in a nozzle. According to Royal T Shipyards, this configuration will provide excellent manoeuvrability, low fuel consumption, and a high degree of redundancy. The propulsion concept supports efficient operations throughout the vessel’s trading profile while ensuring compliance with IMO Tier III emission standards.
A key feature of the vessel is its electrically powered self-discharging system. The integrated electric excavator allows efficient cargo handling while significantly reducing local emissions and noise levels during port operations.
The vessel is fitted with a dedicated multi-input shore power transformer, specifically designed to accept various shore power configurations found in ports throughout Northern Europe. The builder said this will enable emission-free cargo operations whenever suitable shore power facilities are available.
Additional environmental measures include a sewage treatment plant suitable for environmentally sensitive operating areas, including the Baltic Sea region, and preparations for future alternative energy solutions.
Following sea trials and final commissioning activities, Hav Leiti will commence operations for Navigare Shipping. The remaining vessels in the series are currently under construction and will be delivered in 2026 and 2027.