Navigare Shipping's newest dry cargo vessel formally named

Royal T Shipyards in the Netherlands recently held a naming ceremony for a new dry cargo vessel ordered by Faroe Islands-based Navigare Shipping.

Hav Leiti is the first in a new series of ships designed and built by Royal T Shipyards for the same owner. The vessel has a length of 89.98 metres, a beam of 15.45 metres, a draught of 6.55 metres, and a deadweight of 5,880.

Royal T Shipyards said the series has been designed to maximise cargo capacity while minimising fuel consumption and emissions.