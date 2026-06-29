Carisbrooke Shipping's newest cargo vessel hits the water

Netherlands-based Royal T Shipyards has launched a new shortsea cargo vessel ordered by UK shipping company Carisbrooke.

Heleen C is the latest example in an existing series of multi-purpose dry cargo vessels built by Royal T Shipyards. The first vessels in the same series are already in operation with Dutch shipping company the Vertom Group while Greta C, Heleen C's earlier sister in the Carisbrooke fleet, was delivered in April 2026.

Upoon completion, Heleen C will have a deadweight of over 7,000, a length of 118.6 metres, a beam of 14.3 metres, and two full-box cargo holds with a total capacity of more than 9,300 cubic metres.