Seaspan welcomes LNG dual-fuel car carrier to fleet

Canadian shipping company Seaspan Corporation took delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) on Monday, June 29.
Glovis Lander is the first of two LNG dual-fuel PCTCs to be built for Seaspan by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) subsidiary Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI). The ship belongs to the same series as Glovis Leader, which GSI delivered to South Korea's HMM earlier this year.
Like Glovis Leader, Glovis Lander will be chartered to Hyundai Glovis for operation, handling vehicle transport services connecting South Korea with Southeast Asia, North America, and Europe.
The PCTC was designed by CSSC subsidiary Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute in compliance with DNV and Korea Register rules.
The newbuild has a length of 230 metres, a beam of 40 metres, a draught of 10.5 metres, and a capacity of 10,800 CEUs across 14 decks. The cargo can also include electric vehicles and hydrogen-powered vehicles.
The PCTC's IMO Tier III-compliant dual-fuel propulsion arrangement can deliver a speed of 19 knots.