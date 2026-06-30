Seaspan welcomes LNG dual-fuel car carrier to fleet

Canadian shipping company Seaspan Corporation took delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) on Monday, June 29.

Glovis Lander is the first of two LNG dual-fuel PCTCs to be built for Seaspan by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) subsidiary Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI). The ship belongs to the same series as Glovis Leader, which GSI delivered to South Korea's HMM earlier this year.

Like Glovis Leader, Glovis Lander will be chartered to Hyundai Glovis for operation, handling vehicle transport services connecting South Korea with Southeast Asia, North America, and Europe.