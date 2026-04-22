Carisbrooke Shipping takes delivery of new shortsea cargo vessel

UK-based shortsea specialist Carisbrooke Shipping has taken delivery of a new cargo vessel built by Royal T Shipyards in the Netherlands.
Greta C is the latest example in an existing series of multi-purpose dry cargo vessels built by Royal T Shipyards. The first vessels in the same series are already in operation with Dutch shipping company the Vertom Group.
Another vessel from the same series will be delivered to Carisbrooke.
Like her sister ships in Dutch service, Greta C has a deadweight of over 7,000, a length of 118.6 metres, a beam of 14.3 metres, and two full-box cargo holds with a total capacity of more than 9,300 cubic metres.
The ship also features a diesel-electric propulsion system with an integrated power management system. Royal T Shipyards said this configuration will significantly reduce fuel consumption and emissions compared to traditional vessels in the same class.
The ship honours Greta Croucher-de Vries, widow of Carisbrooke Shipping co-founder Mark Croucher.