Security Vessel News Roundup | October 22 – Russian response vessels, Polish submarine procurement and more

Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation, via its Amur Shipyard division in Vladivostok, will soon commence final outfitting of a new large response vessel ordered by the Russian Marine Rescue Service.

Kerchenskiy Proliv ("Kerch Strait") belongs to the Project MPSV06 series of vessels capable of search and rescue, firefighting, and oil spill response even in ice areas. Upon completion, it will have an LOA of 86 metres, a beam of 19.1 metres, and a draught of six metres.

The vessel's propulsion will have a total installed power of seven MW and will deliver speeds of up to 15 knots.