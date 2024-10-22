Security Vessel News Roundup | October 22 – Russian response vessels, Polish submarine procurement and more
Security Vessel News Roundup | October 22 – Russian response vessels, Polish submarine procurement and more

Deliveries include a Russian oil spill cleanup boat and a patrol vessel for the Tuvalu Police Force. Construction meanwhile continues on submarines, naval surface ships, and a large rescue vessel. Finally, Singapore's main port authority begins seeking design proposals for a new electric harbour patrol craft.

Russian Marine Rescue Service's large response vessel nearing completion

Kerchenskiy Proliv
Kerchenskiy ProlivAmur Shipyard

Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation, via its Amur Shipyard division in Vladivostok, will soon commence final outfitting of a new large response vessel ordered by the Russian Marine Rescue Service.

Kerchenskiy Proliv ("Kerch Strait") belongs to the Project MPSV06 series of vessels capable of search and rescue, firefighting, and oil spill response even in ice areas. Upon completion, it will have an LOA of 86 metres, a beam of 19.1 metres, and a draught of six metres.

The vessel's propulsion will have a total installed power of seven MW and will deliver speeds of up to 15 knots.

New Russian spill response boat to operate in Saint Petersburg

Dmitry Golubev
Dmitry GolubevCity Administration of Saint Petersburg

Russia's Kostroma Shipyard recently handed over a new oil skimmer boat to the City Administration of Saint Petersburg.

Dmitry Golubev will be operated primarily in the waters of Saint Petersburg. The vessel's oil spill cleanup equipment will consist of booms, skimmers, and collection tanks.

The newbuild has an LOA of 19.6 metres, a beam of 3.2 metres, a draught of only 0.5 metre, a displacement of 23.2 tonnes, and a speed of 21.6 knots.

First steel cut for South Korea's final KDX-III destroyer

Rendering of a KDX-III destroyer
Rendering of a KDX-III destroyerHD Hyundai Heavy Industries

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has held a steel-cutting ceremony to mark the official start of construction of the final one of three KDX-III guided-missile destroyers slated for the Republic of Korea Navy.

Designed as an improved variant of the Sejong the Great-class destroyers, the three KDX-III ships will also be equipped with the Aegis combat system, ensuring enhanced air defence and missile defence capabilities.

Australian Department of Defence takes delivery of 21st Guardian-class patrol boat

Handover ceremony of Te Mataili III, the Tuvalu Police Force's newest Guardian-class patrol boat, October 16, 2024
Handover ceremony of Te Mataili III, the Tuvalu Police Force's newest Guardian-class patrol boat, October 16, 2024Office of Minister for Defence Personnel and Veterans Affairs

The Australian Department of Defence took delivery of a new Guardian-class patrol boat from Austal Australia in a ceremony at HMAS Stirling in Western Australia on Wednesday, October 16.

The vessel, Te Mataili III, was then handed over to the Pacific Island nation of Tuvalu, represented by Prime Minister Feleti Teo at Wednesday's delivery ceremony. It will be operated by the Tuvalu Police Force.

Construction begins on Polish Navy's sixth Kormoran II-class minehunter

Cutting of the first steel for the future Polish Navy minehunter ORP Czajka, October 15, 2024
Cutting of the first steel for the future Polish Navy minehunter ORP Czajka, October 15, 2024Remontowa Shipbuilding/Slawomir Lewandowski

Poland's Remontowa Shipbuilding has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of the sixth Project 258 or Kormoran II-class mine countermeasures vessel (MCMV) ordered by the Polish Navy.

Like its sisters, the future ORP Czajka ("Lapwing") will have a non-magnetic steel hull, a length of 58.5 metres, a beam of 10.3 metres, a draught of 2.7 metres, a displacement of 850 tonnes, and space for 45 crewmembers. The hull and superstructure will boast features to help minimise the MCMV's radar cross-section.

Singapore port authority issues request for design proposals for new electric patrol craft

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has issued an expression of interest for design and development proposals for a new electric patrol craft.

In addition to meeting the MPA’s operational requirements, the designs must include safety features such as advanced battery management systems, secure battery compartments to maintain fire, gastight, and watertight integrity, and intelligent cooling systems for optimal thermal management. The submitted proposals must also include efficient charging and battery replacement solutions to support extended operations.

Russian Navy's newest Project 636.3 submarine hits the water

The Project 636.3 submarine Yakutsk prior to being launched into the water for the first time
The Project 636.3 submarine Yakutsk prior to being launched into the water for the first timeRussian Ministry of Defence

Russia's Admiralty Shipyards, a division of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), recently launched a new diesel-electric submarine ordered by the Russian Navy.

The future Yakutsk, which belongs to the Project 636.3 series of submarines, will be operated as part of the Russian Pacific Fleet alongside five sister boats following its scheduled commissioning before the end of this year.

Sea trials begin for French Navy's lead FDI frigate

Amiral Ronarc'h during sea trials
Amiral Ronarc'h during sea trialsNaval Group

French shipbuilder the Naval Group has begun conducting sea trials of the first unit of three defence and intervention frigates (Frégate de défense et d'intervention; FDI) slated for the French Navy.

The Naval Group said that the feedback from the sea trials of the future Amiral Ronarc'h will contribute to the development of other FDI ships ordered by the French and Hellenic Navies. The latter navy will receive three examples of the FDI HN variant, which will also be built at the Naval Group's shipyard in Lorient.

South Korean builder submits bid for Polish submarine procurement

Rendering of a 2,300-tonne submarine
Rendering of a 2,300-tonne submarineHD Hyundai Heavy Industries

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) recently unveiled a new class of submarine developed for export customers. HHI is also marketing the 2,300-tonne submarines to Poland, which is seeking to expand its own submarine fleet.

Construction starts on Finnish Navy’s second Pohjanmaa-class corvette

Steel-cutting ceremony for the Finnish Navy's second Pohjanmaa-class corvette
Steel-cutting ceremony for the Finnish Navy's second Pohjanmaa-class corvetteRauma Marine Constructions

Finnish shipbuilder Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) has begun construction of the second Pohjanmaa-class multi-purpose corvette ordered from the company by the Finnish Navy.

Upon completion, the corvette will have a length of 117 metres, a beam of 16 metres, a draught of five metres, and a crew complement of 70. A combined diesel-electric and gas (CODLAG) propulsion arrangement that includes a GE LM2500 gas turbine and four MAN 1,920kW generators will propel the corvette to a maximum speed in excess of 26 knots.

