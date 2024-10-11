South Korean builder submits bid for Polish submarine procurement
South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) recently unveiled a new class of submarine developed for export customers. HHI is also marketing the 2,300-tonne submarines to Poland, which is seeking to expand its own submarine fleet.
If selected, the submarines for Poland will each feature systems supplied by defence technology manufacturers the Babcock International Group and LIG Nex1.
Shipbuilders from Germany, France, Sweden, and Spain are also proposing their own submarine designs for Poland’s ORKA project. However, among the eleven builders that have expressed interest in participating in the tender, HHI is the only one so far that has submitted a letter of intent (LOI) to participate.
In addition to the 2,300-tonne submarine, a variant of the Republic of Korea Navy's KSS-III or Dosan Ahn Changho-class boats is also being proposed by HHI via the LOI for possible consideration by the Polish government.
The Polish Navy currently operates only one submarine, the Project 877E boat ORP Orzel, which has been in service since 1986.