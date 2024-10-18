Australian Department of Defence takes delivery of 21st Guardian-class patrol boat
The Australian Department of Defence took delivery of a new Guardian-class patrol boat from Austal Australia in a ceremony at HMAS Stirling in Western Australia on Wednesday, October 16.
The vessel, Te Mataili III, was then handed over to the Pacific Island nation of Tuvalu, represented by Prime Minister Feleti Teo at Wednesday's delivery ceremony. It will be operated by the Tuvalu Police Force.
Te Mataili III replaces Te Mataili II, a Guardian-class boat that was handed over to Tuvalu in 2019 and operated successfully until becoming damaged beyond economic repair during twin cyclones that hit Vanuatu in 2023.
The 39.5-metre, steel-hull patrol boat was constructed at Austal's Henderson shipyard in Western Australia. It is the 21st boat in the Guardian-class, several of which were ordered by the Australian government under the Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project (SEA3036-1) since 2016.
The Guardian-class is based on a proven design platform that has included the 38 metre Bay-class, the 56-metre Armidale-class and the 58-metre Evolved Cape-class patrol boats. These vessels were built by Austal for service with the Australian Border Force and the Royal Australian Navy.
The Guardian-class boats delivered to Tuvalu will be used for border patrols and search and rescue (SAR).