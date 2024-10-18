Australian Department of Defence takes delivery of 21st Guardian-class patrol boat

The 39.5-metre, steel-hull patrol boat was constructed at Austal's Henderson shipyard in Western Australia. It is the 21st boat in the Guardian-class, several of which were ordered by the Australian government under the Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project (SEA3036-1) since 2016.

The Guardian-class is based on a proven design platform that has included the 38 metre Bay-class, the 56-metre Armidale-class and the 58-metre Evolved Cape-class patrol boats. These vessels were built by Austal for service with the Australian Border Force and the Royal Australian Navy.

The Guardian-class boats delivered to Tuvalu will be used for border patrols and search and rescue (SAR).