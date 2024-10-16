Singapore port authority issues request for design proposals for new electric patrol craft

In addition to meeting the MPA’s operational requirements, the designs must include safety features such as advanced battery management systems, secure battery compartments to maintain fire, gastight, and watertight integrity, and intelligent cooling systems for optimal thermal management. The submitted proposals must also include efficient charging and battery replacement solutions to support extended operations.

The electric patrol craft designs must also integrate autonomous and digital capabilities, including remote operation from shore-based control centres and advanced collision detection systems. Lightweight construction should be adopted to ensure the vessels’ operational performance while maintaining stability, seaworthiness, and energy efficiency.