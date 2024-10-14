Russian Navy's newest Project 636.3 submarine hits the water

The future Yakutsk, which belongs to the Project 636.3 series of submarines, will be operated as part of the Russian Pacific Fleet alongside five sister boats following its scheduled commissioning before the end of this year.

Upon completion, the submarine will measure 113 by 14 metres and will be crewed by 52 officers and enlisted sailors. It will have a maximum diving depth of 300 metres, an endurance of 45 days, a range of over 12,000 kilometres, and a maximum submerged speed of 18 knots.