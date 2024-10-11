Construction starts on Finnish Navy’s second Pohjanmaa-class corvette

Upon completion, the corvette will have a length of 117 metres, a beam of 16 metres, a draught of five metres, and a crew complement of 70. A combined diesel-electric and gas (CODLAG) propulsion arrangement that includes a GE LM2500 gas turbine and four MAN 1,920kW generators will propel the corvette to a maximum speed in excess of 26 knots.

Armament will include a 57mm naval gun, surface-to-surface missiles, surface-to-air missiles, torpedoes, mines, and machine guns fitted on remote weapon stations. Saab will provide the combat management system, which will include AESA and short-range 3D radars.