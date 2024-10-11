Construction starts on Finnish Navy’s second Pohjanmaa-class corvette
Finnish shipbuilder Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) has begun construction of the second Pohjanmaa-class multi-purpose corvette ordered from the company by the Finnish Navy.
Upon completion, the corvette will have a length of 117 metres, a beam of 16 metres, a draught of five metres, and a crew complement of 70. A combined diesel-electric and gas (CODLAG) propulsion arrangement that includes a GE LM2500 gas turbine and four MAN 1,920kW generators will propel the corvette to a maximum speed in excess of 26 knots.
Armament will include a 57mm naval gun, surface-to-surface missiles, surface-to-air missiles, torpedoes, mines, and machine guns fitted on remote weapon stations. Saab will provide the combat management system, which will include AESA and short-range 3D radars.
The vessel will also have ice capacity, allowing year-round operations in the Baltic Sea.
RMC laid the keel of the lead Pohjanmaa-class corvette earlier this year. The ship is scheduled to be delivered in 2029.