Rendering of a KDX-III destroyer
Rendering of a KDX-III destroyerHD Hyundai Heavy Industries
Naval Ships

First steel cut for South Korea's final KDX-III destroyer

Published on

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has held a steel-cutting ceremony to mark the official start of construction of the final one of three KDX-III guided-missile destroyers slated for the Republic of Korea Navy.

Designed as an improved variant of the Sejong the Great-class destroyers, the three KDX-III ships will also be equipped with the Aegis combat system, ensuring enhanced air defence and missile defence capabilities.

Each KDX-III destroyer will have a length of 170 metres, a beam of 21 metres, a displacement of 8,100 tonnes, and a maximum speed of 30 knots as well as anti-submarine warfare capability. Armament will include a 127mm naval gun, surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship missiles, and torpedoes.

The destroyer will be used for missions including ballistic missile defence and anti-submarine warfare.

HHI is scheduled to deliver class lead ship ROKS Jeongjo the Great this November while the second destroyer will be handed over at the end of 2026.

Asia
WBW under construction
South Korea
HD Hyundai Heavy Industries
Republic of Korea Navy
ROKS Jeongjo the Great
Sejong the Great class
KDX III
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com