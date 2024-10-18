First steel cut for South Korea's final KDX-III destroyer
South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has held a steel-cutting ceremony to mark the official start of construction of the final one of three KDX-III guided-missile destroyers slated for the Republic of Korea Navy.
Designed as an improved variant of the Sejong the Great-class destroyers, the three KDX-III ships will also be equipped with the Aegis combat system, ensuring enhanced air defence and missile defence capabilities.
Each KDX-III destroyer will have a length of 170 metres, a beam of 21 metres, a displacement of 8,100 tonnes, and a maximum speed of 30 knots as well as anti-submarine warfare capability. Armament will include a 127mm naval gun, surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship missiles, and torpedoes.
The destroyer will be used for missions including ballistic missile defence and anti-submarine warfare.
HHI is scheduled to deliver class lead ship ROKS Jeongjo the Great this November while the second destroyer will be handed over at the end of 2026.