First steel cut for South Korea's final KDX-III destroyer

Designed as an improved variant of the Sejong the Great-class destroyers, the three KDX-III ships will also be equipped with the Aegis combat system, ensuring enhanced air defence and missile defence capabilities.

Each KDX-III destroyer will have a length of 170 metres, a beam of 21 metres, a displacement of 8,100 tonnes, and a maximum speed of 30 knots as well as anti-submarine warfare capability. Armament will include a 127mm naval gun, surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship missiles, and torpedoes.